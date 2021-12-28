One week later: SAPD, FBI continues to investigate Lina Khil’s disappearance

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police and the FBI have entered day eight of searching for a missing 3-year-old girl.
Lina Khil disappeared from the playground at her Northwest side apartment last Monday.
Police Chief Bill McManus said in a press conference this morning that law enforcement is continuing to investigate Khil’s disappearance as a missing person despite noting that the department is looking “at some people.” He declined to elaborate on the statement.
“If we suspected foul play, the investigation would turn,” McManus said. “But right now we don’t have enough to lead us in that direction.”
McManus said that canine teams are combing the greenways between the apartment complex and Loop 410 in addition to looking through submitted videos, social media posts and tips.
“We have no new leads that would take us to where Lina is to what might have happened to her,” McManus said. “But I want to emphasize that we have not blessed the intensity of this investigation. Neither SAPD or my partner here with the FBI.”
The reward for information leading to the 3-year-old’s recovery has climbed up to $150,000. The Islamic Center of San Antonio is offering $100,000 and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is offering $50,000.
An interfaith vigil was held on Christmas Eve where McManus asked attendees to help in the search.
“We need your assistance, you know anything, even if you think it may not help. We want you to call us and give you any give us any information that you may have,” McManus said at the vigil.
Anyone who has information about Khil is asked to call the SAPD Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.