SAPD, FBI searching after 3-year-old disappeared from Northwest Side playground

Update: This story was updated at 12:00 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 3 year old who was abducted yesterday afternoon.
Police said that Lina Sardar Khil was last seen at around 5 P.M. Monday at the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex playground.
Lina is 4 feet tall, weighs 55 pounds and has straight, shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red dress and black shoes at the time of her disappearance.
Chief Bill McManus said that Lina and her mother were at the playground while the 3-year-old played with other children. The mother reportedly left the playground briefly and Lina was missing when she returned “a short time later.” She was reported missing at 7:15 p.m.
McManus said that police and the FBI are searching all of the units and vehicles at the apartment complex and the investigation is utilizing “every available asset in the police department.”
Police believe she is in grave or immediate danger.
If you have seen Lina or know where she is, call the SAPD at 210-207-7660.
KTSA News Reporter Don Morgan contributed to this report.