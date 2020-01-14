SAPD, federal agent kill man wanted on felony warrant
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man wanted on a felony warrant has been shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer and a federal agent in the city’s Southeast Side.
Members of a task force tracked down the man wanted on a felony warrant Monday afternoon on Stetson View. Police Chief William McManus says officers surrounded the suspect with their vehicles and he started ramming their cars.
A federal agent and a San Antonio police officer opened fire and shot him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The warrant was for being a felon in possession of a gun.
i