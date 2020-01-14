      Weather Alert

SAPD, federal agent kill man wanted on felony warrant

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 14, 2020 @ 5:04am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man wanted on a felony warrant has been shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer and a federal agent in the city’s Southeast Side.

Members of a task force tracked down the man wanted on a felony warrant Monday afternoon on Stetson View. Police Chief William McManus says officers surrounded the suspect with their vehicles and he started ramming their cars.

A federal agent and a San Antonio police officer opened fire and shot him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The warrant was for being a felon in possession of a gun.
i

TAGS
officer involved shooting San Antonio Police
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP