SAPD fires officer involved in shooting, releases video

WARNING: Graphic content is graphic, viewer discretion advised.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing video of an officer involved shooting October 2 at a McDonald’s restaurant on the north side.

The officer involved in the shooting, James Brennand, has been fired, effective Wednesday.

Brennand had been placed on administrative leave after the shooting, but in a statement SAPD says it made the decision to fire the probationary officer after investigating the shooting.

Brennand had gone to the location on report of a disturbance around 10:45 p.m., but he noticed a car that had evaded him the day before during an attempted traffic stop. Thinking the car might be stolen, Brennand called for assistance and then walked up to the car to make contact with the driver. Video footage shows Brennand opening the car door before the driver put the car in reverse and backed up, the open door hitting the officer.

Brennand pulled his gun and opened fire, hitting 17-year-old Erik Cantu several times. A passenger in the car was not hurt.

Cantu was taken to the hospital and has been charged with evading detention and assaulting a police officer.

The statement from SAPD says Brennand had been on the force for 7 month.

This is developing story and it will be updated when possible.