SAPD: Fourth arrest made in kidnapping of couple in front of kids

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing another arrest in connection to the kidnapping of a couple in front of their children in September.

WOAI-TV reports Monica Rae Robles, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Robles is the fourth suspect arrested, joining Xhavier Martinez, 29, Felipe Valdez, 40, and Rafael Alexander Resendez Jr, 29, all arrested in September.

Investigators say Valdez offered to pay Robles’ rent for a month if she gave his friends a ride. After she agreed, police say Robles drove the three suspects to a home on the far Southwest Side on September 6, 2023. The arrest report says Robles was told to drive around the block, at which point the suspects broke into the couple’s home.

Police say a mother was dragged out of a bathtub and a father was held at gunpoint in front of their children. As Robles made it back to the home, she tells detectives she could see the couple being dragged out of the home before they were forced into the car. Their children were left behind.

Investigators say Robles took video footage of the kidnapping and gave it to police.

Police say the suspects were demanding money they say was being held by one of the parents’ older children who had left the home at the end of August and gone to Mexico.

Police later arrived and found the children unharmed.

The couple was found safe the next day.