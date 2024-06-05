SAPD: Girlfriend turns in suspect wanted in Northeast Side shooting

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is giving some credit to the girlfriend of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on the Northeast Side.

Investigators say it was Christian Loera, 19, who walked into the El Sendero Food Mart on May 22 and shot a clerk before running off.

As the investigation got underway, police released surveillance video footage of the shooting, and that was seen by Loera’s girlfriend. She then called police saying he was the one who pulled the trigger.

An arrest warrant was issued for Loera on May 30, and he was arrested Wednesday without incident.

The clerk survived the shooting, and Loera has been charged with aggravated robbery.