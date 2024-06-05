KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Girlfriend turns in suspect wanted in Northeast Side shooting

By Christian Blood
June 5, 2024 2:50PM CDT
Share
SAPD: Girlfriend turns in suspect wanted in Northeast Side shooting
A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is giving some credit to the girlfriend of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on the Northeast Side.

Investigators say it was Christian Loera, 19, who walked into the El Sendero Food Mart on May 22 and shot a clerk before running off.

As the investigation got underway, police released surveillance video footage of the shooting, and that was seen by Loera’s girlfriend. She then called police saying he was the one who pulled the trigger.

An arrest warrant was issued for Loera on May 30, and he was arrested Wednesday without incident.

The clerk survived the shooting, and Loera has been charged with aggravated robbery.

More about:
aggravated robbery
arrested
Christian Loera
clerk
San Antonio Police Department
shooting

Popular Posts

1

BCSO: Woman shot dead, husband saying he fired on accident
2

National Weather Service: Chances for severe weather in San Antonio late Tuesday into early Wednesday
3

Charlotte Nirenberg, mother of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, dies at 70
4

SAPD: Man shot, killed in West Side parking lot
5

Former Rosario's Restaurant building on San Pedro purchased by TJ Beauty