SAPD: ‘Gun battle’ near North Side karaoke bar leaves three hurt, suspects at large

By Christian Blood
November 15, 2023 12:16PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is now trying to figure out who was involved in what is being described as a ‘gun battle’ that left three people hurt.

Officers responded to the scene near Dad’s Karaoke Bar just before midnight Tuesday, and they say a man in his 30s was found shot in the leg.

KSAT-12 reports one of the victims may have been shot as many as 13 times.

SAPD is not ruling out the possibility an automatic gun was used during the shootout. A suspect reportedly ran from the scene before police showed up.

The condition of the victims is not known.

Investigators say a wrecked car found nearby may have been involved, police also found guns inside.

There is no word on the motive for the shooting and no details on the suspects.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.

