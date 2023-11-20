SAPD hosting Thanksgiving Day meal for first time in 2 years

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — After a two-year hiatus, the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) is preparing to resume an annual tradition.

On Thursday, officers of the SAPD West Substation SAFFE Unit will hold their annual Thanksgiving Day meal for the first time in two years.

The meal will be served at the West Substation Roll Call Room and is free and open to the public.

Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

SAPD thinks around 300 people will show up for the gathering, which is considered a symbol of unity, understanding, and community harmony, according to a release.

If this annual event is new to you, given the two-year gap, you can learn more by clicking here.