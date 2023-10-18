SAPD identifies suspect killed, officers involved in fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of a man killed during an officer-involved-shooting is now being released by the San Antonio Police Department.

In a Wednesday release, SAPD says Richard Rodriguez, 18, was shot and killed during a short foot chase after what might have been only a traffic stop.

Police say they tried to make a traffic stop just west of downtown at Colima Street & Gus Garcia around 5 a.m. on Monday. After the car stopped, investigators say the two people inside got out of the car and started running.

At one point, police say Rodriguez, who was a passenger, pointed a gun toward two officers, both of whom fired their guns.

Rodriguez was hit and died at the scene.

The driver, Legree Brittany, 27, was caught and arrested on multiple outstanding warrants.

Officers Albert Sanchez and Alexander Suttles are now on administrative leave while multiple investigations play out. Their findings will be sent to the Bexar County District Attorney’s office for an independent review.

SAPD Chief William McManus confirms Sanchez is a 16-year veteran of the force. Suttles has served for four years.

Neither officer was hurt during the gunfight.