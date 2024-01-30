SAPD identifies suspect, officers involved in fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is identifying the man shot and killed by a group of officers earlier this month.

The shooting happened on January 23 when officers showed up to investigate reports a woman may have been killed in the 5900 block of South Flores. After finding the woman dead in a residence, SAPD says John Garcia, 46, pulled up in a car outside and rammed one of numerous squad cars at the scene.

In a release, Sgt. Washington Moscoso says Garcia pulled a rifle and fired at least one shot toward officers. At that point, seven officers pulled their guns and returned fire, killing the suspect at the scene.

The officers now on administrative duty during an investigation are include:

Officer Anthony Brown, 8 years of service

Sgt. Kevin Nogle, 30 years of service

Officer Daniel Villarreal, 5 years of service

Officer Thomas Rivas, 5 years of service

Probationary Officer Daniel Hooker, 1 month of service

Nathaniel Linville, 4 years of service

Officer Henry Galindo, 4 years of service

No additional details on the woman’s death were available.