SAPD identifies suspect, officers involved in fatal shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is identifying the man shot and killed by a group of officers earlier this month.
The shooting happened on January 23 when officers showed up to investigate reports a woman may have been killed in the 5900 block of South Flores. After finding the woman dead in a residence, SAPD says John Garcia, 46, pulled up in a car outside and rammed one of numerous squad cars at the scene.
In a release, Sgt. Washington Moscoso says Garcia pulled a rifle and fired at least one shot toward officers. At that point, seven officers pulled their guns and returned fire, killing the suspect at the scene.
The officers now on administrative duty during an investigation are include:
- Officer Anthony Brown, 8 years of service
- Sgt. Kevin Nogle, 30 years of service
- Officer Daniel Villarreal, 5 years of service
- Officer Thomas Rivas, 5 years of service
- Probationary Officer Daniel Hooker, 1 month of service
- Nathaniel Linville, 4 years of service
- Officer Henry Galindo, 4 years of service
No additional details on the woman’s death were available.