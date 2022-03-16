SAPD identifies three officers involved in Monday’s fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police have released the names of three officers involved in a fatal shooting on Monday that eventually led to a tense situation with a crowd on the West side.
The man killed by police was identified as 28-year-old Kevin Donel Johnson.
Chief William McManus said the officers came across the man wanted on two felony warrants and opened fire when the man reportedly pulled a gun from his waistband. Police said his active warrants were for assault of a police officer and felon in possession of a firearm. A gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting.
SAPD identified the three officers involved in the shooting as Adam Rule, Gus Vallas and James Quintanilla.
Quintanilla has reportedly been with the department for 13 years, Rule for 6 years and Vallas for 4 years. All three officers are on administrative duty, according to department policy while an investigation takes place.
Police were faced with a large group of protestors, including family members of Johnson, that gathered near the scene of the shooting on Monday. Johnson’s sister Jasmin Johnson said her brother was shot in the back nine times.
Police used pepper spray on the crowd after a tire was slashed on a police vehicle.