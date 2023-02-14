SAPD investigating assault at East Side motel

Policeman pulls over a driver for speeding, getting out of police car to write a traffic ticket.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating what they think was an assault at a Super 8 location in San Antonio on Tuesday morning.

One suspect is under arrest, but other details are still being gathered.

Police were called on report of the assault just before additional calls came in reporting gunshots fired. Not long after, police were looking for a suspicious man reported by neighbors who was said to have walked into a home.

An SAPD helicopter helped locate the man while other officers discovered a woman back at the motel who would only tell police that she was hurt.

The investigation continues and if you have any information you are urged to call police right away.