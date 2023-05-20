KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD investigating how man died in a West Side street

By Christian Blood
May 20, 2023 2:28PM CDT
Share
SAPD investigating how man died in a West Side street
Two multi-ethnic police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. The policewoman is a mature African-American woman in her 40s. Her partner is a mid adult man in his 30s. It is nighttime and the emergency lights on top of the vehicles are flashing. The focus is on the cordon tape in the foreground.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are trying to figure out why a man was found dead in a street before sunrise Saturday morning.

Investigators say a CPS Energy employee saw the man in the road at around 4 a.m., and police now want to know if he died of a gunshot wound or because he was hit by a car.

KSAT-TV reports the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have yet to release the name of the man believed to be in his 30s.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.

Popular Posts

1

Ernie Zuniga, longtime San Antonio morning news anchor, announces departure from FOX 29
2

Heavy rain possible through Tuesday for San Antonio, Hill Country
3

National Weather Service: Flood Watch for San Antonio, Hill County, I-35 Corridor
4

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers ask for help in identifying suspected bank robber
5

Capital murder suspect one of 4 arrested after police standoff on Northeast Side