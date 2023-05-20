SAPD investigating how man died in a West Side street
May 20, 2023 2:28PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are trying to figure out why a man was found dead in a street before sunrise Saturday morning.
Investigators say a CPS Energy employee saw the man in the road at around 4 a.m., and police now want to know if he died of a gunshot wound or because he was hit by a car.
KSAT-TV reports the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have yet to release the name of the man believed to be in his 30s.
This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.