SAPD: Kitten killed during argument, man arrested
August 2, 2023 2:24PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of killing a kitten is now facing charges after an argument at a San Antonio hotel.
Police say Robert Martinez, 43, picked up the kitten and threw it across the room at Staybridge Suites on Loop 410.
Investigators say the kitten belonged to a victim in the room, and they say the animal ended up dead on the floor surrounded by blood on Monday.
KSAT 12 reports Martinez is charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal.
