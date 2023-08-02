SAPD: Kitten killed during argument, man arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of killing a kitten is now facing charges after an argument at a San Antonio hotel.

Police say Robert Martinez, 43, picked up the kitten and threw it across the room at Staybridge Suites on Loop 410.

Investigators say the kitten belonged to a victim in the room, and they say the animal ended up dead on the floor surrounded by blood on Monday.

KSAT 12 reports Martinez is charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal.