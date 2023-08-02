KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Kitten killed during argument, man arrested

By Christian Blood
August 2, 2023 2:24PM CDT
Share
SAPD: Kitten killed during argument, man arrested
Handcuffs on black

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of killing a kitten is now facing charges after an argument at a San Antonio hotel.

Police say Robert Martinez, 43, picked up the kitten and threw it across the room at Staybridge Suites on Loop 410.

Investigators say the kitten belonged to a victim in the room, and they say the animal ended up dead on the floor surrounded by blood on Monday.

KSAT 12 reports Martinez is charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

More about:
dead
Kitten
Robert Martinez

Popular Posts

1

One dead in spectacular crash on Loop 1604
2

Engineer, and convicted spy, admits to running brothel on Northeast side
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man found shot to death at San Antonio motel
4

Police searching for brutal 'executioner' caught on video
5

Two suspects at large after robbery at North Star Mall, shots fired