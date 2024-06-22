KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD looking for group of armed teenagers connected to numerous assaults

By Christian Blood
June 22, 2024 12:15PM CDT
Share
SAPD looking for group of armed teenagers connected to numerous assaults
San Antonio Police Department (June 21, 2024)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing video footage of a group of armed suspects believed to be connected to multiple assaults throughout the city.

Homicide Detectives are asking for any information that helps identify and locate the suspects, most of which are likely teenagers.

Investigators say the group seen in the video below is known to jump out of a vehicle and shoot pedestrians multiple times before leaving them at the scene with no aid. An unknown number of victims have been left with numerous gunshot wounds, but unspecified is the number of fatalities that have occurred.

SAPD says the group has been involved in assaults in several different areas, and there seems to be no pattern for these locations.

If you have any information on these suspects, or the suspect vehicle seen below, you are urged to call the SAPD Homicide unit at 210-207-7635 for case number SAPD24067343.

More about:
armed
multiple assaults
San Antonio Police Department
teenagers

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service: Flood Watch remains in effect for Southern areas of South-Central Texas, cancels watch for Bexar County
2

SAFD: 1 dead in crash on Northeast Side
3

San Antonio Police Department releases body-cam video from May 19 officer involved shooting
4

National Weather Service: Severe storms possible for Southern Edwards Plateau and Hill Country
5

National Weather Service: Heavy Rainfall Possible Wednesday into Thursday from Tropical Disturbance