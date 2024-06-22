SAPD looking for group of armed teenagers connected to numerous assaults

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing video footage of a group of armed suspects believed to be connected to multiple assaults throughout the city.

Homicide Detectives are asking for any information that helps identify and locate the suspects, most of which are likely teenagers.

Investigators say the group seen in the video below is known to jump out of a vehicle and shoot pedestrians multiple times before leaving them at the scene with no aid. An unknown number of victims have been left with numerous gunshot wounds, but unspecified is the number of fatalities that have occurred.

SAPD says the group has been involved in assaults in several different areas, and there seems to be no pattern for these locations.

If you have any information on these suspects, or the suspect vehicle seen below, you are urged to call the SAPD Homicide unit at 210-207-7635 for case number SAPD24067343.