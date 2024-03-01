KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD looking for missing 15-year-old girl

By Christian Blood
March 1, 2024 4:23PM CST
Share
SAPD looking for missing 15-year-old girl
Missing teen Hannah Vahalik (March 1, 2024)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Hannah Vahalik was last seen on Thursday in the 300 block of East Basse Road.

Vahalik’s mother says she has a medical condition, and if you have any information on where the teen might be, you are urged to contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

Hannah stands 5-foot 3-inches and weighs around 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with a scar on her right eyebrow to scalp.

Harboring Runaway Child:

A person commits an offense if he knowingly harbors a child & is criminally negligent about whether the child: (1) is younger than 18 years; and (2) has escaped from the custody of a peace officer, a probation officer, the Texas Youth Council, or a detention facility for children, or is voluntarily absent from the child’s home without the consent of the child’s parent or guardian for a substantial length of time or without the intent to return.

This offense is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $4,000 and/or confinement in jail for up to a year.

San Antonio Police
210-207-7660

More about:
Hannah Vahalik
missing
San Antonio Police Department

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Elderly man assaulted at North Star Mall after a dressing room mix-up
2

Man shot and killed at San Antonio apartment complex identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner
3

Body found after house fire on West Side put out
4

Northside ISD: Brandeis High School staff member dies after being seriously injured in a classroom
5

Major crash on San Antonio's South Side creates backups in both lanes of I-37