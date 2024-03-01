SAPD looking for missing 15-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Hannah Vahalik was last seen on Thursday in the 300 block of East Basse Road.

Vahalik’s mother says she has a medical condition, and if you have any information on where the teen might be, you are urged to contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

Hannah stands 5-foot 3-inches and weighs around 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with a scar on her right eyebrow to scalp.

Harboring Runaway Child:

A person commits an offense if he knowingly harbors a child & is criminally negligent about whether the child: (1) is younger than 18 years; and (2) has escaped from the custody of a peace officer, a probation officer, the Texas Youth Council, or a detention facility for children, or is voluntarily absent from the child’s home without the consent of the child’s parent or guardian for a substantial length of time or without the intent to return.

This offense is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $4,000 and/or confinement in jail for up to a year.

