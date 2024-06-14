SAPD looking for missing man, turning to public for help

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding a man who has been missing for a week.

Jarvis Malik McIntire, 26, was last seen on the Northeast Side on June 8, 2024. The last point of contact was somewhere on Holbrook Road, between Rittiman Road and Corrine Drive.

According to a release, McIntire stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs around 160 pounds. He is African American.

SAPD gave no other details surrounding his disappearance.

If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of the Missing Person please contact the San Antonio Police Departments Missing Person Unit at (210)207-7660.