SAPD looking for missing man with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is turning to the public for assistance in locating a missing man with a medical condition.

Investigators say 48-year-old Frankie Flores was last seen in the 9000 block of Excellence Drive on the south west side. Flores is 5′ 8” and weighs around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a silver Versace logo, tan shorts and white Nike Air Force One sneakers with a Gucci logo on them.

Flores is bald, right-handed and has a tattoo of a butterfly behind his right ear. Another tattoo that says ‘Flores’ appears on his left arm. He has a scar on his forehead.

If you have any information on where Frankie Flores might be, you are urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.