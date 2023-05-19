KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD looking for ‘person of interest’ in April shooting during Fiesta

By Christian Blood
May 19, 2023 3:00PM CDT
SAPD – Fiesta Market Square shooting person of interest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is turning to the public for help in identifying a ‘person of interest’ following a shooting in April.

The new images posted to Facebook show what appears to be a woman, and police are hoping the improved images can help get them get identification.

The shooting happened during Fiesta at Market Square after a fight broke out. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest, and another victim was shot in the arm.

Investigators say gunfire rang out around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26. Police believe the shooter was a man, and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is expected after he is identified.

If you have any information on the woman seen in the released photos, you are urged to contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7635.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

