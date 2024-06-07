KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD looking for suspect after shooting on West Side

By Christian Blood
June 7, 2024 3:15PM CDT
SAPD looking for suspect after shooting on West Side
Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city. Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a suspect after a man was shot outside an apartment complex Friday morning.

Investigators say the shooting went down at the Westward Plaza Apartments around 10 a.m. when a maintenance worker was taking trash to a dumpster. The man in his 30s was able to get back to the leasing office to call for help.

SAPD says the man was hit in the chest before he was rushed to the hospital. Police say the victim is expected to survive.

If you have any information on the shooting you are urged to call SAPD right away.

