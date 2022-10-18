SAPD looking for suspects in fatal east side shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an east side shooting that has left one man dead.

Investigators say the man was found shot in the head after 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Locke Street.

Police say they have no leads as far as suspects, but investigators are talking with family members to get clues as to who might be responsible.

KSAT TV reports the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is available.