SAPD looking for suspects in West Side shooting

By Christian Blood
August 30, 2022 2:07PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for suspects in a shooting on the west side.

Police were called to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. on Monday and they say they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the arm. The victim tells investigators he had just moved to the area and he was walking home when he was shot.

KSAT reports the shooter was in a dark-colored sedan with at least one other person riding inside.

Police have made no arrests so far.

