SAPD looking for two suspects after robbery at Burlington Coat Factory

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing images of two suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery at a south side Burlington Coat Factory.

Investigators say the robbery happened in the 2900-hundred block of SW Military Drive, and Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Police say the two people were confronted by store employees after they say the two were putting items from the store in a backpack. But investigators say the two suspects walked toward the door, and the man then assaulted one employee before leaving. The two people did not pay for the merchandise before riding off on a bicycle.

After a search of the area, police could not find the suspects.

If you have any information on who the people are or where they might be, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.