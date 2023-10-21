SAPD makes arrest in fatal shooting with airsoft rifle

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department now has a suspect in custody after a fatal shooting with an airsoft rifle close to two months ago.

Investigators say officers found Richard Julio Garcia, 43, slumped over at an apartment complex north of downtown on August 22, 2023. Police had been called on report of a disturbance after reports of a man screaming outside the apartment building.

KSAT-12 reports Garcia was given a single dose of the overdose drug Narcan, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation told investigators Garcia had gone to one unit, knocked on the door and started arguing with Robert Alexander Green, 51, who was inside. Witnesses told police in September that Green shot Garcia with an airsoft rifle during the dispute, and a medical examiner said an autopsy later confirmed the victim died of a ballistic wound to the chest made by a BB projectile.

After Garcia’s death was ruled a homicide, police arrested Green on Saturday and charged him with manslaughter.

Court records show Green was taken to the Bexar County Jail and given bond set at $125,000.