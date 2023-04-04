SAPD: Man accused of exposing himself to children arrested

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police have a man in custody who is accused of exposing himself to several teenage girls.

Investigators say 27-year-old Gabriel Valdez flashed the girls on a school bus while he was in his car. The private school students ranged in age from 17-18 years old.

Police say Valdez was masturbating in his car, and KSAT-TV reports the victims were able to give police a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Valdez was arrested Tuesday on the West Side and then taken to the Bexar County Jail.