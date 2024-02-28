SAPD: Man arrested, accused of shooting landscaper who blew leaves on

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A landscaper is in the hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning because he blew leaves on another man’s vehicle, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

As the victim recovers, police are announcing the arrest of Charles Martin, 50, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of Highway 90.

Investigators think there was some kind of disturbance between Martin and a landscaping crew working for an apartment complex. The shooting happened after Martin got upset because someone on the crew was blowing leaves on his vehicle, according to police.

SAPD says Martin has a criminal history.

The victim was reportedly in surgery as of Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.