SAPD: Man arrested after elderly man beaten to death, woman hurt

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the beating death of an 85-year-old man in a Northwest Side apartment complex.

Police were called to the 7900 block of Pipers Creek just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and upon arrival they needed assistance from maintenance staff to get inside the unit in question. Once inside, officers say they could hear a woman in distress. After finding the woman, investigators say the man’s body was found.

KSAT-12 reports James Barber, 45, was found in another room in the apartment before he was arrested. The suspect is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It is unclear what injuries were sustained by the woman.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.