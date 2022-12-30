SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting

San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side.

Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.

Quiroga died shortly after he was shot.

KSAT-TV reports surveillance video from the area helped identify Longoria as the suspect.

The US Marshal Task Force, Street Crimes Unit, SAPD East SAFFE and SAPD South SAFFE assisted in taking Longoria into custody.