SAPD: Man arrested after running from crash, falling through restaurant ceiling

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Sometimes a plan has a way of falling through.

This was the case for a man accused of T-boning a car and then running from the accident. San Antonio police say the man ran a red light near I-10 and Hildebrand just before the crash, but then officers had to search for the man and a woman who was with him.

Investigators say the two ran inside a restaurant nearby and ordered food, but when police showed up they tried to hide.

The owner of the restaurant showed police surveillance video to locate the two, and later the woman was found hiding in the women’s restroom.

KSAT-TV reports the man got inside a utility closet and climbed into an attic space before he fell through the ceiling and into the men’s restroom.

Investigators say officers had to climb into a crawl space to find the man, who climbed back up into the attic after falling.

There is no word on what charges the man and woman might be facing.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.