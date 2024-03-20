SAPD: Man arrested, charged with sending naked photos to officer posing as teenaged girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of sending nude photos to a police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl is now under arrest.

The San Antonio Police Department says Lemuel Hernandez, 41, not only sent nude photos, but also wanted naked pictures in return. He is also accused of sending explicit messages through the social media application Mocospace. Investigators say the account in question was traced to Hernandez after communication with the officer was analyzed.

SAPD says Hernandez and the officer exchanged messages in December, and an arrest warrant was issued in February.

Hernandez was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday, and he is now charged with online solicitation of a minor-arouse or gratify, which is a third-degree felony.