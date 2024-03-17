KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Man critical after getting hit by car driven by girlfriend on West Side

By Christian Blood
March 17, 2024 12:37PM CDT
SAPD: Man critical after getting hit by car driven by girlfriend on West Side
San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a woman accused of intentionally hitting a man with her car early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the two were dating, but there is no word on why the 38-year-old victim was hit.

According to SAPD, surveillance video shows a 38-year-old woman driving a Ford Focus down Hidalgo Street before hitting the victim, who was running ahead of her. After the man was hit, investigators say the Ford crashed into another car. Video footage shows the suspect running away from the wrecked car, and she has yet to be found.

Police did find the man unconscious in the street next to the abandoned car around 4 a.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital where at last report he was in critical condition.

This is a developing story and KTSA will give more details when possible.

