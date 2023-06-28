SAPD: Man dead after being crushed by slabs of marble on North Side

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is confirming the death of a truck driver after numerous slabs of marble fell Wednesday morning.

KSAT-12 reports the victim was crushed underneath the marble sheets at a North Side business before 10 a.m.

The marble slabs were being unloaded and reportedly loosened and fell before workers heard the noise and went to help, but the victim died at the scene.

Investigators say the truck driver had arrived from Houston with the load and had nobody else with him.

There is no identification on the victim at this time.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.