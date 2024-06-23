KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Man dead after crashing car into tree, shots fired at scene

By Christian Blood
June 23, 2024 1:03PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is trying to figure out who shot and killed a man on the Northwest Side, possibly as he was driving a car.

Officers were called to the 6400 block of Wurzbach Road just after 4 a.m. on report of a crash and shots fired. Upon arrival, police say a car was found crashed into a tree. Further investigation found the driver had a gunshot wound, according to SAPD.

The driver, only identified as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on the motive for the shooting or on potential suspects.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

