SAPD: Man dead after downtown gas station confrontation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating after a man shot another man at a downtown gas station this morning.
Police said a man exited the convenience store and had some sort of confrontation with a 35-year-old man that ended in gunfire around 10:30 a.m. at a gas station at the intersection of McCullough Avenue and Bonham.
The 35-year-old was shot and police said he died at a local hospital. The gunman reportedly waited for police to arrive and told officers that he felt threatened by the 35-year-old before shooting him in self-defense.
Police said the gunman is cooperating in the investigation. The 35-year-old victim’s identity has not been released.