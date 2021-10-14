      Weather Alert

SAPD: Man dead after downtown gas station confrontation

Katy Barber
Oct 14, 2021 @ 12:39pm
KTSA News/Katy Barber San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a gas station in downtown San Antonio on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating after a man shot another man at a downtown gas station this morning.

Police said a man exited the convenience store and had some sort of confrontation with a 35-year-old man that ended in gunfire around 10:30 a.m. at a gas station at the intersection of McCullough Avenue and Bonham.

The 35-year-old was shot and police said he died at a local hospital. The gunman reportedly waited for police to arrive and told officers that he felt threatened by the 35-year-old before shooting him in self-defense.

Police said the gunman is cooperating in the investigation. The 35-year-old victim’s identity has not been released.

