SAPD: Man dead after driving car into West Side pond

By Christian Blood
March 30, 2023 1:49PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the death of a man who they say drove his car into a pond.

Investigators say the car was driven into the water at Stablewood Farms Park, near Highway 90 and Loop 410. Police are trying to figure out why the driver was rolling along a gravel walkway before he drove the car into the water.

The man was later pulled from the submerged vehicle, but he later died at the hospital.

Police are not releasing the man’s name at this time.

The investigation continues.

