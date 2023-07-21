KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Man dead after shooting at Northeast Side motel

By Christian Blood
July 21, 2023 6:15AM CDT
Share
SAPD: Man dead after shooting at Northeast Side motel
Police units respond on scene.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is now investigating a fatal shooting on the Northeast Side Friday morning.

Investigators say it happened outside a motel around 3:30 a.m. after a fight between two men.

Police say the victim and his girlfriend were in the parking lot with a friend when a man dressed in all black walked up. Investigators say the man wearing black tried to grab the girlfriend, at which point the boyfriend jumped in.

After a fight started, the man wearing black ended up shooting the boyfriend, according to police.

Investigators say the suspect then drove off in a dark-colored car, but no other details are available.

The name of the victim is being withheld for the time being.

KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened at the WoodSpring Suites San Antonio motel in the 6900 block of Interstate 35.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio becomes first Texas city to launch Lights On! campaign
2

Man who fell out of boat, died on Calaveras Lake identified
3

Police searching for brutal 'executioner' caught on video
4

CPS declares Yellow Day, urges afternoon electricity conservation
5

San Antonio Police: Man arrested after camera found in ladies room at Northeast Side business