SAPD: Man dead after shooting at Northeast Side motel

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is now investigating a fatal shooting on the Northeast Side Friday morning.

Investigators say it happened outside a motel around 3:30 a.m. after a fight between two men.

Police say the victim and his girlfriend were in the parking lot with a friend when a man dressed in all black walked up. Investigators say the man wearing black tried to grab the girlfriend, at which point the boyfriend jumped in.

After a fight started, the man wearing black ended up shooting the boyfriend, according to police.

Investigators say the suspect then drove off in a dark-colored car, but no other details are available.

The name of the victim is being withheld for the time being.

KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened at the WoodSpring Suites San Antonio motel in the 6900 block of Interstate 35.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.