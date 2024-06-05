KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Man dies after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a light pole

By Don Morgan
June 5, 2024 5:46AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fatal motorcycle crash on the Northwest Side.

San Antonio police say a man in his 20’s died after crashing his bike into a light pole.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Steubing Parkway and Katma Lane.

Officers say the man lost control of the motorcycle then crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t said whether or not the man was wearing a helmet and his name hasn’t been released.

The crash is still under investigation.

 

