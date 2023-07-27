SAPD: Man fatally shoots neighbor in self-defense after getting stabbed in the chest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a deadly altercation between two neighbors.

According to a report from KSAT-12, it all started at around 8 P.M. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Pinn Road.

A resident was in his apartment when he heard a a knock on the door. When he opened, a neighbor he has had issues with in the past, stabbed him in the chest.

Police say the resident was able to grab his gun, then shot the man several times.

The 67-year-old neighbor died at the scene while the resident was brought to the hospital to be treated for the stab wound. His injury is said to be non-life threatening.

At this point no charges have been filed against the resident who shot the elderly man. Police say the shooting was in self-defense.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.