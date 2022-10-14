SAPD: Man found with zip tied wrists, two teens arrested after chase

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teens are now under arrest after a man at a west side motel was found with zip ties around his wrists.

Officers went to a San Antonio Econo Lodge on Friday morning after an employee told them a man speaking only Spanish had walked into the front office saying he had been robbed. The victim told staff the two men who had robbed him had left in a white SUV.

San Antonio police say an SUV matching that description showed up in the parking lot and then took off when they noticed police.

Investigators say they chased the vehicle and later arrested two teens aged 17 and 18, one of them carrying a gun.

KSAT-TV reports police are not sure what was taken from the 28-year-old victim.

The case is being investigated as a possible case of human smuggling.