SAPD: Man hit by a truck while running in and out of traffic on South Side street

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was reportedly acting strangely on a San Antonio street is in the hospital after he was hit by a truck.

According to police, they were called to the 2600 block of Commercial Avenue at around 11:30 P.M. Wednesday.

They were told that a man was running around on the street but as officers began making their way to the scene, they received another call to report that the man had been hit by a vehicle.

The man, who has not been identified, was rushed to a hospital. He’s said to be in critical condition.

Officers say the driver who hit the man did stop and tried to help. They are not expected to be charged.

Police don’t know why the man was running in and out of traffic but they will continue investigating.