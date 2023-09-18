SAPD: Man holding large knife shot and killed by officer on South Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation continues after a man was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer on the South Side.

Police Chief William McManus says the officer “had to use deadly force” when the man refused to drop the knife when confronted by officers in the 3100 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Officers were called after police say there had been a robbery at a restaurant nearby. Investigators say the 46-year-old man ran to an apartment complex, at which point officers followed.

After one officer shot the man upon his refusal to drop the knife, police say he died after life-saving measure were attempted.

There is no word on the name of the suspect, or the officer who fired the shot.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.