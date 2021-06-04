      Weather Alert

SAPD: Man in critical condition after southside shooting

Katy Barber
Jun 4, 2021 @ 2:02pm
KTSA News/Katy Barber — San Antonio police investigate after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the city's southside.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting on the southside of the city.

Police reportedly arrived at the 1700 block of Saenz Street just before 11 a.m. and found a man in his 30’s with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening conditions.

“The motive is unclear,” Mariah Medina, Public Affairs Manager at the San Antonio Police Department, said. “All we know are words were exchanged and gunfire erupted.”

Police said two potential suspects were identified and were detained by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

“As far as we know, the two suspects and the victim did know each other,” Medina said. “There is no ongoing threat to the community.”

Officials are continuing to investigate.

Popular Posts
Store owner should keep lotto winner's scratch ticket money!
Winning $1 million lottery ticket purchased at San Antonio H-E-B
Evening storms could bring hail, gusting winds through weekend
Miami police chief calls new Texas handgun measure "ridiculous"
Fiesta 2022 will include L’Étape San Antonio by Tour de France and more in 3 day festival
Connect With Us Listen To Us On