SAPD: Man in critical condition after southside shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting on the southside of the city.
Police reportedly arrived at the 1700 block of Saenz Street just before 11 a.m. and found a man in his 30’s with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening conditions.
“The motive is unclear,” Mariah Medina, Public Affairs Manager at the San Antonio Police Department, said. “All we know are words were exchanged and gunfire erupted.”
Police said two potential suspects were identified and were detained by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.
“As far as we know, the two suspects and the victim did know each other,” Medina said. “There is no ongoing threat to the community.”
Officials are continuing to investigate.