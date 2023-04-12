KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Man in critical condition, schools on ‘secure hold’ after shooting at Southwest Side apartment complex

By Christian Blood
April 12, 2023 12:05PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for the person responsible for a shooting on the Southwest Side.

Investigators say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the 2500 block of S. General McMullen Drive at around 10:15 am. The shooting victim is not talking to police.

Edgewood ISD has numerous schools in the vicinity of the shooting, and a secure hold has been placed on Kennedy High School, Winston Intermediate School of Excellence and Brentwood STEAM School of Innovation as of Wednesday morning.

The district clarifies that a secure hold is not a lockdown.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.

