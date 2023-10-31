SAPD: Man killed in hit and run on city’s West Side

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the city’s West Side Monday night.

San Antonio Police tell KSAT-12 that the victim was in his late teens or early 20’s and was in the Eastbound lane of Highway 90 near Acme Road.

Police say they found the man on an entrance ramp and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Investigators say whoever hit the man did not stop to call for help and they have no information about the vehicle they were driving.

The investigation continues.