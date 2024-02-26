KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Man killed in shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex

By Christian Blood
February 26, 2024 3:18PM CST
San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting on the Northwest Side.

A call came in Monday afternoon on report of shots fired, the caller saying as many as six gunshots were fired at an apartment complex.

Investigators say the victim was found face down on a sidewalk, but there is no word on the motive for the shooting.

KSAT-12 is reporting the suspect left the complex in a car, but no description is available.

The victim is described only as a man in his 20s, and he was not armed.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

