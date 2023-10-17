SAPD: Man shot and killed in South side apartment complex parking lot, shooters at large

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 20’s is dead after he was gunned down in the parking lot of a South Side apartment complex.

San Antonio Police say it happened at around 11 p.m. on Monday at the Rosemont at University Park Apartments on Emerald Ash.

Witnesses tell police that the victim was in the parking lot, talking to someone when a silver car with three people inside rolled up.

Whoever was inside the car started shooting. The victim was hit and died at the scene, but no names has been released.

Police say the shooters drove off and they have yet to be found.

There is no word on the motive for the shooting, but the investigation continues.