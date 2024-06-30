SAPD: Man shot dead by homeowner who feared for wife’s safety

Two multi-ethnic police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. The policewoman is a mature African-American woman in her 40s. Her partner is a mid adult man in his 30s. It is nighttime and the emergency lights on top of the vehicles are flashing. The focus is on the cordon tape in the foreground.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed on the West Side early Sunday morning.

In this case, investigators say the man was shot after he was told to leave a property in the 800 block of Allende Drive multiple times.

KSAT-12 reports it started with the man knocking on the front door of the home repeatedly around 1 a.m. The homeowner reportedly told the man to leave, which at one point he did.

Not long after, police say the would-be intruder came back to the home, this time going into the backyard. Now armed with a shotgun and joined by his wife, the victim again ordered the man off the property. Investigators say the 48-year-old suspect lunged toward the homeowner, and this is when a shot was fired.

SAPD says the suspect was hit once and died at the scene.

At this point, no charges are being filed against the homeowner.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.