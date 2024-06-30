SAPD: Man shot dead by homeowner who feared for wife’s safety
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed on the West Side early Sunday morning.
In this case, investigators say the man was shot after he was told to leave a property in the 800 block of Allende Drive multiple times.
KSAT-12 reports it started with the man knocking on the front door of the home repeatedly around 1 a.m. The homeowner reportedly told the man to leave, which at one point he did.
Not long after, police say the would-be intruder came back to the home, this time going into the backyard. Now armed with a shotgun and joined by his wife, the victim again ordered the man off the property. Investigators say the 48-year-old suspect lunged toward the homeowner, and this is when a shot was fired.
SAPD says the suspect was hit once and died at the scene.
At this point, no charges are being filed against the homeowner.
This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.