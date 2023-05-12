SAPD: Man shot in foot during argument on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument between a man and woman on San Antonio’s West Side ends with a gunshot.

Police say they were called to the 100 block of San Martin Street at around 1 A.M. Friday.

The man and woman had been arguing and the man reportedly left the home. But when he returned and tried to get back inside, the woman pulled a gun and fired, shooting the man in the foot.

He took off before police arrived and hasn’t been located.

They’re monitoring local hospitals should the man show up to be treated for his wound.

Police didn’t release any names and there’s no word on whether or not the woman will be charged. The investigation continues.