SAPD: Man shot, killed at South Side motel

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for numerous suspects after a fatal shooting on the South Side.

Investigators say the victim had been chased by up to six people before he was shot in the chest on the second story of the Capital Motel before 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say all of the suspects ran away into a nearby neighborhood after the man was shot, and so far none have been found.

The victim is described as being in his 30s or 40s, but his name has yet to be released.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.