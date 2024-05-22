SAPD: Man shot, killed in West Side parking lot

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) The search is on for two suspects after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Family Dollar store Tuesday night.

The San Antonio Police Department responded to the scene off Culebra around 11 p.m. Upon arrival they found a truck that had crashed into a light pole, and the driver had been shot multiple times.

News 4 SA reports the man was taken to the hospital, but he later died.

Investigators say the man was with a woman in his truck as the two waited to meet someone in the parking lot of the closed business. At one point, police say two suspects walked up to the truck. The driver was concerned and tried to pull away. This is when detectives say the two suspects pulled guns and started shooting.

The victim is now being identified as Joshua Solis, 23. The woman in the truck was not hurt.

There is no description of the suspects.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.